Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

