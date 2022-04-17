Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $404.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.