U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

