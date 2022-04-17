UBS Group Raises Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Price Target to CHF 414

Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from CHF 400 to CHF 414 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dätwyler from CHF 443 to CHF 374 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
About Dätwyler (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dätwyler (DATWY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Dätwyler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dätwyler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.