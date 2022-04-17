UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 690,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 596.8 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

