UGAS Price Down 17.5% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $235,682.66 and approximately $90,411.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00035438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00116755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.