Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $20.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

