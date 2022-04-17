Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $59,641.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.