UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $441.50 on Exchanges

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $118,079.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $441.50 or 0.01097625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00268401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00251624 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,316 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

