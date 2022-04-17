UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,497.00

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $25,497.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,678 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

