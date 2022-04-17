United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $191.91 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

