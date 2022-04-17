UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.11 and the highest is $5.41. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $4.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $534.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.92. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

