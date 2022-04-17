UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.200-$21.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.20-21.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $534.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $510.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

