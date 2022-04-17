Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $151.14. 390,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

