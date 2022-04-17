Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 224,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

