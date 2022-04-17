Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will post $134.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.75 million and the highest is $135.15 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $586.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $595.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $761.22 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $805.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 632,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Upwork by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

