USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007212 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 540.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

