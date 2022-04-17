Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.90 billion. Vale posted sales of $12.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year sales of $57.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.22 billion to $58.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.48 billion to $52.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vale.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 222.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 81.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.7% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. 25,599,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.