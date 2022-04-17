Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

