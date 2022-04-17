Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $885.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.23 million to $890.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $240.71. 58,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,670. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

