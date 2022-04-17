Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

