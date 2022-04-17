VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 737.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,272 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.43. 1,737,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.