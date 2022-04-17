VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 75.2% in March

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPO traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,221. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19.

