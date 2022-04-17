Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.11 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average of $251.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

