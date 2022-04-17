Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $79.36. 1,516,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

