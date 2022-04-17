Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $220.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.47.

