Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,626,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.75. 121,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,045. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day moving average is $234.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.