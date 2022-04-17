Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.58. 1,187,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

