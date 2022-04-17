Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.81 and traded as high as C$16.32. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCM. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.80. The firm has a market cap of C$376.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

