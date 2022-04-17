Velas Achieves Market Capitalization of $478.34 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $478.34 million and $7.66 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004205 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,288,724,315 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

