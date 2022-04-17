Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Buys $247,690.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 267.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

