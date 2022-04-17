Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.76).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 432.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £887.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

