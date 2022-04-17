Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.61).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Shares of VSVS traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 327.20 ($4.26). 2,185,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.39. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of £887.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

