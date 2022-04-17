Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vext Science stock opened at 0.43 on Friday. Vext Science has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vext Science in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

