ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.03 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 943,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,806. The firm has a market cap of $624.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.