VINchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,162.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $238,162.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

