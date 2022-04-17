Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Financial Review

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Cartesian Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 44.76% 15.11% 13.14% Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Cartesian Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 8.85 $38.66 million $0.70 19.64 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Cartesian Growth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Cartesian Growth (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

