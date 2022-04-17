Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
