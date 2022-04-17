Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. comprises approximately 1.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 5.44% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

