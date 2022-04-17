Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 262.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

