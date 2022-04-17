Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LPL Financial by 136.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5,876.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $215.24 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $216.13. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

