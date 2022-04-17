Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 8,800 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

