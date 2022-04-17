Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

