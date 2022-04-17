Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.