Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,900 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth about $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Calix by 179.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

