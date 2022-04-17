Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MHO stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.