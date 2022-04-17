Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 275,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.