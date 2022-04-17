Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $30.11 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

