Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $25,810,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALV opened at $72.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.