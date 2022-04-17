Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $267.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.79. 8,191,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.