Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Vontier worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 609.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 191,367 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Vontier by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

VNT opened at $25.02 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.